Comparing of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.70 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.