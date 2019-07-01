Comparing of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.76 and it happens to be 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 66.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.