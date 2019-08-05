Comparing of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.91 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was less bearish than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.