Comparing of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and Its Rivals

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is a company in the Real Estate Development industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Invitation Homes Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Invitation Homes Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Invitation Homes Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes Inc. 0.00% 0.40% 0.20% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Invitation Homes Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes Inc. N/A 25 443.06 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Invitation Homes Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Invitation Homes Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Invitation Homes Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 2.00 2.95

With average target price of $28, Invitation Homes Inc. has a potential upside of 1.41%. The potential upside of the competitors is -29.88%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Invitation Homes Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invitation Homes Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitation Homes Inc. 1.07% 2.39% 10.86% 23.07% 19.49% 36.8% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Invitation Homes Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Invitation Homes Inc. beats Invitation Homes Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.