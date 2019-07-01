Comparing of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes Inc. 24 8.12 N/A 0.06 402.74 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 12 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.2% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Invitation Homes Inc. and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0 0 0 0.00

Invitation Homes Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 8.09% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invitation Homes Inc. and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.1%. 0.3% are Invitation Homes Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.24% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitation Homes Inc. 2.17% 0.12% 8.9% 15.02% 7.31% 24.35% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 0.44% -13.71% -38.33% -31.21% -54.15% -30.63%

For the past year Invitation Homes Inc. had bullish trend while IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima had bearish trend.

Summary

Invitation Homes Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.