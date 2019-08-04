Comparing of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

Since Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 21 15.15 N/A -1.79 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 20.66 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Invitae Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Invitae Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -65.8% -40.8% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

Invitae Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Twist Bioscience Corporation which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Invitae Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Invitae Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Invitae Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -21.72% and an $20.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invitae Corporation and Twist Bioscience Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 30.3% respectively. 1.5% are Invitae Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation 7.52% 13.03% 14.38% 92.07% 219.36% 143.13% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year Invitae Corporation has stronger performance than Twist Bioscience Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Invitae Corporation beats Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.