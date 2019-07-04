Comparing of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Both Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 19 13.55 N/A -1.80 0.00 OpGen Inc. 1 1.92 N/A -2.32 0.00

Demonstrates Invitae Corporation and OpGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invitae Corporation and OpGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9% OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1%

Risk & Volatility

Invitae Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. From a competition point of view, OpGen Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Invitae Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OpGen Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Invitae Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OpGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Invitae Corporation and OpGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Invitae Corporation’s average price target is $20.33, while its potential downside is -16.23%. OpGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 1,602.61% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, OpGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Invitae Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Invitae Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of OpGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Invitae Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are OpGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7% OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46%

For the past year Invitae Corporation has 71.7% stronger performance while OpGen Inc. has -68.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Invitae Corporation beats OpGen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.