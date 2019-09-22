Comparing of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 62 4.54 N/A -1.34 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 65 5.63 N/A 3.05 21.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Investors Real Estate Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Investors Real Estate Trust is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vornado Realty Trust has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and Vornado Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 3 3.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

Investors Real Estate Trust’s consensus price target is $74.17, while its potential upside is 2.11%. Meanwhile, Vornado Realty Trust’s consensus price target is $73, while its potential upside is 16.58%. Based on the data given earlier, Vornado Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investors Real Estate Trust and Vornado Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 9.5% are Vornado Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.