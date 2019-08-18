Comparing of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

We are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 60 4.28 N/A -1.34 0.00 VICI Properties Inc. 22 10.70 N/A 1.47 14.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Investors Real Estate Trust and VICI Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% VICI Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Investors Real Estate Trust and VICI Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00 VICI Properties Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust’s downside potential is -1.52% at a $67.5 average target price. On the other hand, VICI Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 22.43% and its average target price is $25.38. The results provided earlier shows that VICI Properties Inc. appears more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investors Real Estate Trust and VICI Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 99.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, VICI Properties Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% VICI Properties Inc. -0.51% -4.26% -6.53% -0.23% 4.56% 13.63%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than VICI Properties Inc.

Summary

VICI Properties Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 7 factors.

VICI Properties Inc. owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. Its property portfolio consists of 19 properties, including Caesars Palace, a gaming facility in the Las Vegas Strip. The company also owns and operates four golf courses. VICI Properties Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.