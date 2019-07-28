Comparing of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.94 N/A -1.34 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.93 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and American Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 3.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Investors Real Estate Trust is $67.5, with potential upside of 8.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investors Real Estate Trust and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.1% and 0% respectively. Investors Real Estate Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.