Comparing of Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp Inc. 12 4.64 N/A 0.66 17.16 Meta Financial Group Inc. 25 2.79 N/A 1.55 19.90

Table 1 demonstrates Investors Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meta Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Meta Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Investors Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Investors Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 71.2% respectively. About 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23% Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21%

For the past year Investors Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Investors Bancorp Inc.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.