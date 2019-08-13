Comparing of Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.62 N/A 1.53 15.76 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 60 2.91 N/A 6.12 10.28

In table 1 we can see Investar Holding Corporation and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Investar Holding Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Investar Holding Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8% Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Investar Holding Corporation has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Investar Holding Corporation and Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65.63 average price target and a 20.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Investar Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of Investar Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. 1.21% 2.83% -1.96% 5.04% -31.34% 23.17%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation has -2.78% weaker performance while Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. has 23.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.