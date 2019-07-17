Comparing of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 61% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.50% -0.20% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

$15 is the average target price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., with a potential downside of -8.54%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%. Based on the results given earlier, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.12% 0.87% 1.06% 5.34% 0.62% 11.74% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s rivals are 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.80 beta.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.