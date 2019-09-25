Comparing of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -194.12 N/A -0.35 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.02 N/A 0.03 796.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 24.46% respectively. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.