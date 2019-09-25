Comparing of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-194.12
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|6.02
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 24.46% respectively. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
