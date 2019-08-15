Comparing of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-173.41
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|13
|2.76
|N/A
|1.33
|9.19
Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|13.9%
|2.3%
Risk and Volatility
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a -3.85% downside potential. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 16.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. appears more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 55.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
|0.49%
|-0.08%
|-10.43%
|2.96%
|8.78%
|21.05%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.
