Comparing of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -173.41 N/A -0.35 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.76 N/A 1.33 9.19

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a -3.85% downside potential. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 16.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. appears more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.7% and 55.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.