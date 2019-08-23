Comparing of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

This is a contrast between Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.42 N/A 2.00 9.61 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 38.14 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invesco Ltd. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Invesco Ltd. is currently more expensive than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Invesco Ltd. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Invesco Ltd. is $21, with potential upside of 32.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.