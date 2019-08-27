Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

In table 1 we can see Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 10.5%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.