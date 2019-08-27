Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|6.81
|2.04
In table 1 we can see Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|0.00%
|38.7%
|29%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 10.5%. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 20.9% are Scully Royalty Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Scully Royalty Ltd.
|-10.58%
|5.4%
|6.62%
|106.25%
|110.96%
|166.54%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Scully Royalty Ltd. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
