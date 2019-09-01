Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01

In table 1 we can see Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 4.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.