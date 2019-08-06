Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

As Asset Management companies, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 23% respectively. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.