Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

As Asset Management companies, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 23% respectively. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.01%. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.
Summary
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
