Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.23 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average target price and a 22.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 19.79% and 17.6% respectively. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.