Comparing of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 99 1.76 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus target price and a 26.84% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 0%. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.