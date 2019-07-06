Comparing of Inuvo Inc. (INUV) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

As Marketing Services businesses, Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -0.19 0.00 cbdMD Inc. 5 18.66 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Inuvo Inc. and cbdMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) and cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo Inc. 0.00% -45.5% -18.2% cbdMD Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -3.9%

Liquidity

Inuvo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, cbdMD Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. cbdMD Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inuvo Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inuvo Inc. and cbdMD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 9.3%. About 9.4% of Inuvo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are cbdMD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inuvo Inc. -52.14% -51.09% -50.74% -43.22% -5.63% -37.38% cbdMD Inc. 17.38% 54.13% 28.02% 53.75% 20.49% 105.5%

For the past year Inuvo Inc. had bearish trend while cbdMD Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors cbdMD Inc. beats Inuvo Inc.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. The company offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context. It also provides ValidClick, software as a service and delivery platform that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors; MYAP, an online affiliate management solution that provides advertisers to sign up, manage, and track the activities of publishers; and A LOT, a branded Web property with content developed, edited, and published by ALOT in categories comprising health, finance, travel, entertainment, careers, education, and automotive. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.