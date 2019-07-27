Comparing of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Both Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 526 15.05 N/A 9.55 51.22 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 50 3.30 N/A -4.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are 5.4 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Intuitive Surgical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s upside potential is 14.82% at a $605.83 average price target. Competitively DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has an average price target of $52, with potential downside of -7.18%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intuitive Surgical Inc. looks more robust than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -1.32% -15.2% -8.31% -8.15% 4.92% 2.13% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. was less bullish than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.