Comparing of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 526 15.05 N/A 9.55 51.22 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 50 3.30 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are 5.4 and 4.8. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 2.1 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

$605.83 is Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.82%. Competitively the consensus price target of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is $52, which is potential -7.18% downside. Based on the results given earlier, Intuitive Surgical Inc. is looking more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -1.32% -15.2% -8.31% -8.15% 4.92% 2.13% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. was less bullish than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.