Comparing of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Both Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 521 15.15 N/A 10.01 51.90 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.52 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intuitive Surgical Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intuitive Surgical Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival BIOLASE Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intuitive Surgical Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 12.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $597.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intuitive Surgical Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 35.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BIOLASE Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats BIOLASE Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.