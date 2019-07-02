Comparing of Intuit Inc. (INTU) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 239 10.39 N/A 5.63 43.22 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.83 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intuit Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intuit Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6%

Volatility and Risk

Intuit Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CounterPath Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. Its rival CounterPath Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Intuit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Intuit Inc.’s consensus price target is $251.58, while its potential downside is -4.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Intuit Inc. shares and 6.2% of CounterPath Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are CounterPath Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52% CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17%

For the past year Intuit Inc. was more bullish than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.