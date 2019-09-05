Comparing of Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Since Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 261 10.92 N/A 6.25 44.40 Commvault Systems Inc. 53 2.89 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 demonstrates Intuit Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Commvault Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Intuit Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Commvault Systems Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Commvault Systems Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Commvault Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.98% for Intuit Inc. with consensus target price of $289.44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Intuit Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.