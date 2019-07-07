Comparing of IntriCon Corporation (IIN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IntriCon Corporation has 72.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 7% of IntriCon Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.22% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IntriCon Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon Corporation 0.00% 8.80% 5.70% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting IntriCon Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon Corporation N/A 25 39.98 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

IntriCon Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio IntriCon Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for IntriCon Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

$48 is the average target price of IntriCon Corporation, with a potential upside of 105.66%. As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 83.18%. Given IntriCon Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IntriCon Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IntriCon Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IntriCon Corporation -1.43% 0.12% -2.41% -36.15% -13.82% -3.3% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year IntriCon Corporation has -3.30% weaker performance while IntriCon Corporation’s rivals have 31.03% stronger performance.

Liquidity

IntriCon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.94 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. IntriCon Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IntriCon Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

IntriCon Corporation has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, IntriCon Corporation’s competitors are 38.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

IntriCon Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IntriCon Corporation shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to IntriCon Corporation’s rivals.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries. IntriCon Corporation was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.