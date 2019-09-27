Comparing of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.11 65.22M -3.93 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intrexon Corporation and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intrexon Corporation and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 1,046,869,983.95% -118.7% -64.8% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,453,460,092.86% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.2 beta means Intrexon Corporation’s volatility is 120.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation. Its rival Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Synthetic Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 13.3%. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.