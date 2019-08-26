Comparing of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

We are comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2149.49 N/A -5.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $22.75, with potential upside of 163.92%. Competitively the consensus price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 46.96% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.