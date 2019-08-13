Comparing of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $22.75, with potential upside of 148.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.