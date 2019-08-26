Comparing of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 571.14 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$22.75 is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 161.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.