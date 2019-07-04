Comparing of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.87 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and iBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% iBio Inc. 0.00% -157.6% -44.5%

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. iBio Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and iBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 98.38% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 8%. Insiders owned 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% iBio Inc. -11.99% -1.73% -8.47% 6.79% -48.33% 6.3%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was more bullish than iBio Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors iBio Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.