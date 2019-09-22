Comparing of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 116.63% upside potential and an average price target of $18.5. Meanwhile, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 146.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 7.77%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was more bearish than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.