Comparing of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 24.24 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average price target of $27, and a 226.48% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 30% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.