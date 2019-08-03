Comparing of INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) and Its Rivals

INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INTL FCStone Inc. has 70.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand INTL FCStone Inc. has 6.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has INTL FCStone Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 1.00% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting INTL FCStone Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone Inc. N/A 39 9.73 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

INTL FCStone Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio INTL FCStone Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for INTL FCStone Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.25 2.77

As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 44.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INTL FCStone Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INTL FCStone Inc. -0.05% 2.95% 4.03% 8.17% -23.72% 11.48% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year INTL FCStone Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

INTL FCStone Inc. has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, INTL FCStone Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

INTL FCStone Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INTL FCStone Inc.’s peers beat INTL FCStone Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.