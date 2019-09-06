Comparing of INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) and Its Competitors

As Investment Brokerage – National company, INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

INTL FCStone Inc. has 70.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.4% of INTL FCStone Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have INTL FCStone Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 1.00% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing INTL FCStone Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone Inc. N/A 39 9.73 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

INTL FCStone Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for INTL FCStone Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.08 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 40.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of INTL FCStone Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INTL FCStone Inc. -0.05% 2.95% 4.03% 8.17% -23.72% 11.48% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year INTL FCStone Inc. has weaker performance than INTL FCStone Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

INTL FCStone Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. In other hand, INTL FCStone Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

INTL FCStone Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

INTL FCStone Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.