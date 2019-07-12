Comparing of inTEST Corporation (INTT) and MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)

inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) and MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST Corporation 6 0.63 N/A 0.16 34.58 MoSys Inc. N/A 0.49 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of inTEST Corporation and MoSys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 4.7% MoSys Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -14.2%

Risk and Volatility

inTEST Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. MoSys Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

inTEST Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, MoSys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5 Quick Ratio. MoSys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than inTEST Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

inTEST Corporation and MoSys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 16.6%. inTEST Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, MoSys Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) inTEST Corporation -21.18% -19.88% -25.45% -25.14% -22.32% -12.56% MoSys Inc. -6.25% -2.16% -0.42% -16.59% -89.55% 28.14%

For the past year inTEST Corporation had bearish trend while MoSys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

inTEST Corporation beats MoSys Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products. Its products are used to test semiconductor wafers and ICs, electronic components and assemblies, mechanical assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies. The inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products segment provides in2 and Cobal Series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products that protect the interface contacts and ensure repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in the testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs by semiconductor manufacturers, and in the front-end and back-end testing of ICs. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through ATE manufacturers, independent sales representatives, and distributors to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly houses, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

MoSys, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed networking, communications, storage, and computing markets. It offers Bandwidth Engine, a memory-dominated IC that has been designed to be a companion IC to packet processors; and LineSpeed IC product line, a non-memory, high-speed SerDes I/O device with clock data recovery, gearbox, and retimer functionality, which converts lanes of data received on line cards or by optical modules into various configurations and/or ensure signal integrity. The company serves networking and communications systems original equipment manufacturers. MoSys, Inc.markets and sells its products through sales and marketing personnel, sales representatives, and distributors in North America, Taiwan, Japan, China, rest of Asia, and Europe. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.