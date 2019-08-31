Comparing of InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Both InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterXion Holding N.V. 72 0.00 N/A 0.44 172.31 Telenav Inc. 8 2.40 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights InterXion Holding N.V. and Telenav Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterXion Holding N.V. 0.00% 4.4% 1.2% Telenav Inc. 0.00% -45.7% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

InterXion Holding N.V. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Telenav Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InterXion Holding N.V. Its rival Telenav Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Telenav Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InterXion Holding N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given InterXion Holding N.V. and Telenav Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InterXion Holding N.V. 0 0 3 3.00 Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

InterXion Holding N.V.’s consensus price target is $75.75, while its potential downside is -6.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of InterXion Holding N.V. shares and 50.3% of Telenav Inc. shares. About 1.7% of InterXion Holding N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Telenav Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InterXion Holding N.V. -0.69% -0.28% 8.5% 26.94% 16.28% 39.03% Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27%

For the past year InterXion Holding N.V. was less bullish than Telenav Inc.

Summary

InterXion Holding N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Telenav Inc.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customersÂ’ equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.