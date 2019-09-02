Comparing of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.56 N/A -0.90 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intersect ENT Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intersect ENT Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. From a competition point of view, Invacare Corporation has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.74% for Intersect ENT Inc. with consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance while Invacare Corporation has 24.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Intersect ENT Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.