Comparing of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 22.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.70% -24.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

With average price target of $3.75, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a potential upside of 346.43%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%. With higher probable upside potential for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s peers have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. In other hand, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.