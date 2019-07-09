Comparing of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (IGLD) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) compete with each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -8.41 0.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 27 0.00 N/A 1.27 20.13

Table 1 demonstrates Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% 0% -3.5% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.3% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.03 shows that Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.8% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares and 4.3% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares. About 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has 52.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. -1.33% -21.43% -43.33% -81.97% -88.89% -73.84% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk -4.77% -6.79% -4.7% -2.56% 2.04% -2.52%

For the past year Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has weaker performance than Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.