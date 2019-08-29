Comparing of International Seaways Inc. (INSW) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways Inc. 18 1.52 N/A -1.67 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 51 3.91 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for International Seaways Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Seaways Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Seaways Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given International Seaways Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is $60, which is potential 4.62% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Seaways Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of International Seaways Inc. shares. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year International Seaways Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. beats International Seaways Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.