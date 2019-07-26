Comparing of International Paper Company (IP) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

We are contrasting International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company 45 0.78 N/A 4.18 10.71 Silgan Holdings Inc. 29 0.76 N/A 2.02 14.93

Demonstrates International Paper Company and Silgan Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Silgan Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than International Paper Company. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. International Paper Company is presently more affordable than Silgan Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides International Paper Company and Silgan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 0.00% 23.8% 5% Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

International Paper Company has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

International Paper Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Silgan Holdings Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. International Paper Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Silgan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered International Paper Company and Silgan Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 3 1 2.17 Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of International Paper Company is $46.5, with potential upside of 2.74%. Competitively Silgan Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $34.5, with potential upside of 12.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Silgan Holdings Inc. looks more robust than International Paper Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Paper Company and Silgan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 66.8% respectively. About 0.2% of International Paper Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Silgan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -1.75% -4.8% -4.15% -3.03% -17.32% 11.05% Silgan Holdings Inc. 1.28% -0.07% 5.32% 22.17% 10.02% 27.39%

For the past year International Paper Company was less bullish than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Summary

International Paper Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Silgan Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.