Comparing of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) are two firms in the Gaming Activities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology PLC 13 -13.01 99.19M 0.53 25.19 500.com Limited 10 0.00 19.25M -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of International Game Technology PLC and 500.com Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology PLC 756,598,016.78% 5.9% 0.9% 500.com Limited 202,418,506.83% -35.4% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

International Game Technology PLC has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 500.com Limited is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Game Technology PLC. Its rival 500.com Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. 500.com Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than International Game Technology PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of International Game Technology PLC shares and 12.2% of 500.com Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 51.53% of International Game Technology PLC’s shares. Competitively, 500.com Limited has 29.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Game Technology PLC -0.45% 2.46% -7.03% -16.41% -44.95% -8.75% 500.com Limited 0.36% 11.25% -13.34% -24.53% -17.5% 47.36%

For the past year International Game Technology PLC has -8.75% weaker performance while 500.com Limited has 47.36% stronger performance.

Summary

International Game Technology PLC beats 500.com Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.