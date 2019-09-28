Comparing of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Both International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 117 5.09 86.18M 3.80 37.87 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 29 1.89 207.92M 0.70 42.27

Demonstrates International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 73,828,493.10% 7.2% 3.2% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 711,323,982.21% 16.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 14.39% upside potential and an average target price of $138.2. Meanwhile, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average target price is $32, while its potential upside is 5.89%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is looking more favorable than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares and 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -1.35% 0.07% 4.48% 3.17% 10.46% 7.24% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.85% -2.37% 11.22% 15.47% -1.82% 26.52%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was less bullish than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.