Comparing of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 135 3.51 N/A 3.80 35.66 Amyris Inc. 4 4.08 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amyris Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amyris Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amyris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Amyris Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Amyris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has an average price target of $141.8, and a -0.69% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.1% of Amyris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Amyris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.33% 1.19% -6.63% -7.03% 7.36% 0.98% Amyris Inc. -8.16% 27.25% -5.39% -30.76% -29.08% 31.44%

For the past year International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amyris Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats Amyris Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.