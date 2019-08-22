Comparing of Internap Corporation (INAP) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO)

Both Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.22 N/A -3.12 0.00 FRONTEO Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07

Table 1 highlights Internap Corporation and FRONTEO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Internap Corporation and FRONTEO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

Internap Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.91 beta. In other hand, FRONTEO Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Internap Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, FRONTEO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. FRONTEO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Internap Corporation and FRONTEO Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Internap Corporation’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 568.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of FRONTEO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Internap Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29%

For the past year Internap Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than FRONTEO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors FRONTEO Inc. beats Internap Corporation.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.