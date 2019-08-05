Comparing of Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Since Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 1.88 N/A -0.10 0.00 Synopsys Inc. 116 5.83 N/A 3.91 33.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intermolecular Inc. and Synopsys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intermolecular Inc. and Synopsys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1% Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.93 beta indicates that Intermolecular Inc. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Synopsys Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intermolecular Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Synopsys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Intermolecular Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intermolecular Inc. and Synopsys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synopsys Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Synopsys Inc. has a consensus price target of $125.75, with potential downside of -0.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intermolecular Inc. and Synopsys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 94.6%. 30.13% are Intermolecular Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Synopsys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85% Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synopsys Inc.

Summary

Synopsys Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intermolecular Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.