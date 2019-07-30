Comparing of Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) and Its Rivals

Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Intermolecular Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Intermolecular Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -9.50% -7.80% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Intermolecular Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Intermolecular Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.05 2.68

The rivals have a potential upside of 45.49%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Intermolecular Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Intermolecular Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. 0% 4.93% 0.86% 26.34% -8.59% 15.84% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Intermolecular Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. Intermolecular Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intermolecular Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Intermolecular Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intermolecular Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Intermolecular Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.